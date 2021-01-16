Zacks Investment Research Upgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WJRYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

