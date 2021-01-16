Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.36.

TRI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. 645,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,497. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

