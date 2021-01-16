Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan will gain on strong demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products will weigh on results. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on cutting costs will boost margins. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.92 and $2.97 in 2020. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 36%. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately. The acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to lead to operational cost synergies of $20 million on an annual run rate basis. However, elevation in debt following the buyout remains a woe.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Silgan by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

