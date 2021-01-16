Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

