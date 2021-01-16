Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) to “Buy”

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NRILY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

