Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Buy

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

