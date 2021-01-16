Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,531,000 after acquiring an additional 146,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

