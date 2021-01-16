Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Buy

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Yale University bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

