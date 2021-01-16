Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Buy

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

CPCAY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

