Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trimble is driven by strength in utilities and agriculture businesses. These businesses aided growth in the Resources and Utilities segment. Also, strong momentum across Geospatial segment remains a major positive. Further, the company benefits from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Additionally, the company’s cost control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains the key catalyst and is likely to continue driving its business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

