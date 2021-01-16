Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $9.22 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.