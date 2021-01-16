Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

MTLS stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -838.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $79.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.