Zacks Investment Research Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

