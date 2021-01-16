Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

