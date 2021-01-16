Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 160,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.