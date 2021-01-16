Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE:VIST opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

