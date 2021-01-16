Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $218,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

