Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

