Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Strong Sell

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTCT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTCT opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 805,903 shares of company stock worth $49,162,535. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

