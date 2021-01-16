Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.