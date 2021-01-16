Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

ENLV opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.