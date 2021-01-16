Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.12.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $11.29 on Friday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the third quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amyris by 754.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

