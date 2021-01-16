Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. To this end the company has launched competency-based programs under an initiative called APUS Momentum. Notably, the company remains on track to complete its migration to a new Learning Management System by January 2021. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may cause a disruption of educational services and increase costs for HCN to deliver courses online. Earnings estimates for 2021 have decreased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concern for the company's prospect.”

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

American Public Education stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $461.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $91,620. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

