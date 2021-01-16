Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 520,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,961. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

