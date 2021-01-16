Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 168.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 769,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,941. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.