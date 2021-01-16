Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 1,657,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 109.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $2,239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 166.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 138.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

