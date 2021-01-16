Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 10.89%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

