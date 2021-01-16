Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $205,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 1,383,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.