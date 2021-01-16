Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,714. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $793.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

