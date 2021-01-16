Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. CommScope posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

CommScope stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. 1,516,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,316.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $12,612,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $8,388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

