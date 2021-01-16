Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

