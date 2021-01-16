Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fly Leasing reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:FLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 284,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,887. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
