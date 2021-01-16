Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fly Leasing reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 284,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,887. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

