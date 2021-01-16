Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

