Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.72 Million

Analysts expect that The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce sales of $422.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Aarons’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $440.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aarons will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Aarons.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The Aarons’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Aarons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Aarons by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aarons by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 668,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,657. The Aarons has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

The Aarons Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

