Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 704,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

