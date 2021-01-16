Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 783,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

