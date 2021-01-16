Zacks: Analysts Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 24,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

