Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $234,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 85,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,292. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

