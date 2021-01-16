Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $94.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $351.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

IMXI stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,222 shares of company stock worth $11,443,902. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 329,416 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

