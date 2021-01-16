Zacks: Analysts Expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.25. Equitrans Midstream reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

