Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 704,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,757. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

