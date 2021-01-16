Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $28.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $117.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $131.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software comprises about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,460. The stock has a market cap of $623.11 million, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

