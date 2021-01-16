Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 2,481,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

