Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Overstock.com reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

OSTK opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 4.43.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

