Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Medpace reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

