Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

KMI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,506,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

