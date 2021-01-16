Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.26. First Community posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

First Community stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

