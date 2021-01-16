Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.