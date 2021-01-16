Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.37.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

