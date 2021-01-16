YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 8.4%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 1,958,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,167,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $276.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

